



Visiting Midtown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Sacramento neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a barbershop to a boutique.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Midtown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Drunken Noodle

Photo: Drunken Noodle/Yelp

Topping the list is Thai and vegan spot Drunken Noodle, which offers noodles and more. Located at 2502 J St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 437 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, you’ll find papaya salad, pumpkin red curry, Thai fried rice, pad Thai, fresh rolls, cheese wontons, beer and more.

2. The Rich Barber Hair Studio

Photo: the rich barber hair studio/Yelp

Next up is barber shop The Rich Barber Hair Studio, situated at 2504 J St. With five stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Services offered include classic taper with waves, freestyle designs, shaves, side part haircuts, fade styles and more. The shop also sells products like razors, blade setters and combs.

3. Rire Boutique

Photo: rire boutique/Yelp

Women’s clothing and jewelry spot Rire Boutique, which offers accessories and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2522 J St., Suite A, five stars out of 41 reviews.

Here, you’ll find clothing and accessories, as well as locally-sourced gifts like beauty products, candles, bath bombs and more. According to the shop’s website, all the small-scale designer items are hand-picked and ever-changing.

4. The Moppet Shoppe

Photo: carolee n./Yelp

Finally, there’s The Moppet Shoppe, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews. Stop by 2524 J St. to hit up the children’s clothing spot next time you’re in the neighborhood.

The Moppet Shoppe offers a variety of children’s clothes, books, accessories, stuffed animals and more, as well as gifts for birthdays or baby showers.