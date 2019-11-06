TRACY (CBS13) – A Sacramento man is under arrest after police say he went up to an acquaintance’s home and opened fire.
The incident happened Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. along the 100 block of Brannon Drive in Tracy.
Tracy police say a man had knocked on the door of a home, then started shooting when the residents answered. Two people were hurt in the shooting and taken to the hospital.
The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Sacramento resident Gregory Castles. Police say he was later arrested in Sacramento.
Investigators believe the shooting was unprovoked. Castles is an acquaintance of one of the victims, police say.
Both people hurt in the shooting are expected to survive.
Castles is facing charges of attempted homicide. He has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.