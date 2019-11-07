MANTECA (CBS13) — Police say two schools went into lockdown Thursday afternoon when a man was spotted near the area with two firearms.
Officers lifted the lockdown for Manteca Adult School and St. Anthony’s School around 3 p.m. The lockdown lasted for approximately 10 minutes.
According to police, a patrol officer was flagged down by concerned citizens who say they saw a man with guns near the schools. Officers located the 23-year-old male who had an AR-15 style rifle and a semi-automatic handgun on his own property.
The suspect cooperated with the police and dropped his weapons, which were seized at the scene. The man was then placed into protective custody for further evaluation after officers determined he was possibly in crisis. Police said no other criminal violations occurred during the incident.
Manteca PD Spokesperson Joe Ahuna said it is not illegal to possess a weapon on your own property. He also said the man did not make any criminal threats or discharge his weapons.