ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Elk Grove police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash on Waterman Road.

Police said an adult male was walking on the southbound side of Sheldon Road around 6 p.m. Thursday when a truck driving north veered across the street, fatally striking him. There are no sidewalks in this part of town.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Police said the victim lives in the area.

Police said the suspect vehicle was described as a red SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer, with front-end damage. The driver is described as a Hispanic or African American man.

Officers said the vehicle was last seen driving west on Calvine Road.

Waterman road is closed between Sheldon Road and Brown Road as officers investigate the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

