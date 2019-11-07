Comments
LODI (CBS13) – One person was killed in an early Thursday morning crash on Highway 12, authorities say.
The scene was near Correia Road in the Lodi area.
California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 4 a.m. A car was apparently trying to pass some traffic and crossed over solid double yellow lines into opposite traffic. It then crashed head-on into a car in that lane.
A total of four people were taken to the hospital after the crash. One person was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The roadway was closed for a time but was back open by 6 a.m.