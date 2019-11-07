GALT (CBS13) – A 65-year-old Stockton man was killed after crashing off Highway 99 near Galt on Thursday morning.
The crash happened a little after 8:30 a.m. on the southbound side of freeway, just south of Twin Cities Road.
California Highway Patrol says the man was driving a Honda Fit when, for an unknown reason, he swerved to the right and went off the road. Losing control of the car, it went onto a dirt shoulder and started rolling over.
The car eventually came to a stop just west of W. Stockton Boulevard – with the driver ejected onto the road.
Officers say the man, whose name has not been released at this point, was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
The crash is still under investigation and it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors.