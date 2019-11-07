Comments
AUBURN (CBS13) – Health officials in Placer County say they have seen the first flu-related of the season.
A 75-year-old resident recently died from complications from the flu, officials say. Where the person lived has not been disclosed, but officials say the person had underlying health issues that increased the risk of severe complications from getting the flu.
The past season saw a total of nine flu-related deaths in Placer County.
Health officials say the somber news should be an important reminder for people to get a flu vaccine and to practice good habits that limit disease transmission.
Between 36,000-61,000 people died nationwide last year from flu complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control.