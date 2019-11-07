



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — For the first time, we’re hearing from one of the people who voted against a temporary ban on no-fault evictions in Sacramento County.

The move would have kept people from being forced from their homes ahead of the new rent cap law.

Sacramento County District 4 Supervisor Sue Frost said she voted against it because she wants to protect renters and rental property owners.

“Having a rental property is like a business and if the rents don’t cover the cost, the person who owns the property can actually change the use and evict everyone and shut it down or sell it,” Frost said.

A state law capping rent increases and putting new restrictions on evictions goes into effect January 1. The law was another reason behind Frost’s decision on Tuesday.

“Puting a cap on rents is going to put added pressure on the property owners who are renting out the properties. The rent has to cover the cost,” Frost said.

Frost is facing a lot of backlash over her vote which appears to favor landlords over tenants. She has a long history in real estate and is currently a broker and a member of the Sacramento Association of Realtors. It may be no surprise that she has a lot of support from within that industry.

Looking into Frost’s campaign finance records, it appears many donors might benefit from laws favoring landlords over tenants. Additionally, more than 40% of recent donations to the Sue Frost 2020 Campaign have come from within the real estate industry.

Since 2018, two out of every five donors included real estate investors or people who list occupations like real estate, builder, or developer. There were also many real estate attorneys, other associated professions, and people who failed to list their affiliations.

When asked how those ties may have influenced her vote, Frost insists they did not. Her office added that many in real estate like developers and builders would not necessarily benefit from the vote.