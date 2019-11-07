SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Federal charges were filed Thursday afternoon against the four men arrested in connection to the death of El Dorado County Deputy Brian Ishmael.
Deputy Ishmael was shot and killed at an illegal marijuana grow in Somerset on Oct. 23. Two of the men indicted are Mexican nationals who are in this country illegally.
A federal grand jury in Sacramento returned a four-count indictment against Christopher Ross, Juan Carlos Vasquez-Orozco, Ramiro Bravo Morales, and Jorge Lamas.
All four are charged with conspiracy to grow marijuana. Vasquez and Morales are also charged with being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm.
Officials at Thursday’s news conference had strong words about the growing problem of illegal marijuana grows in California.
“I ask that you, the media, please call this what this is. Don’t soften it. This tragedy was due to an illegal alien tending an illegal marijuana garden, who murdered my deputy,” El Dorado County Sheriff John D’Agostini said.
The men are also facing state charged. Vasquez and Ross are both charged with murder.
Morales is charged with knowing Vasquez-Orozco committed murder but helping him try and avoid arrest anyway.
According to the federal prosecutor, the penalty for the marijuana counts is a five-year minimum prison sentence up to 40 years with fines up to $5 million. The discharge of a firearm during a drug crime is a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison up to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The alien in possession of a firearm count is a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
Christopher Ross, hired these illegals , yet the statement by D’Agostini does not mention it. Seems he places all the blame on two people of color, THIS sad tragedy COULD HAVE BEEN AVOIDED .
He said as much, on 10/24/19 ” “Had (Ross) been truthful with our deputies and the 911 dispatcher, this tragic event would not have occurred,” the sheriff said. (FOX -40) So to change his narrative NOW seems a little odd.