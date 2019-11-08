Comments
CERES (CBS13) – Police say there is no credible threat to Ceres High School after a threatening Snapchat post was shared on Thursday.
Ceres police say the post featured an image of what looked like automatic rifles and a caption that read “CHS be ready.”
Officers soon discovered that the image actually originated from an advertising site in the United Kingdom. The weapons shown were also airsoft rifles, not real guns.
Still, officers are trying to find whoever originally posted the Snapchat and added the threatening caption.
Police say, despite the threat not appearing to be credible, they have put a plan in place on Friday to make sure all school campuses in Ceres are safe and secure.