SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Cher is coming to Sacramento next year.
The legendary performer recently announced a slew of new 2020 dates to her “Here We Go Again” tour.
Her Sacramento concert, which will happen at the Golden 1 Center, is scheduled for May 6. It will be the last stop scheduled for Cher’s “Here We Go Again” tour at this point.
Nile Rodgers and CHIC are slated to be Cher’s opening acts.
Tickets for the Sacramento show went on sale Friday.