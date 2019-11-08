Filed Under:Folsom Boulevard, Vehicle vs Pedestrian

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday in the 8600 block of Folsom Boulevard.

Police said the driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

Folsom Boulevard was closed between Florin-Perkins and Wisseman Road for the investigation.

