FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Police arrested two male juveniles Thursday after reportedly locating an illegally possessed firearm.
Fairfield police say School Resource Officers (SRO) were notified that a juvenile was in possession of a firearm at school Thursday. The SROs removed the student from class and determined he did not have a firearm.
But, the SROs learned the student planned to go to another high school after school to confront another student. The SROs remained in the area after school and noticed the student get into a gold sedan.
They pulled the sedan over for illegal window tints and said they found an adult and five juveniles in the vehicle. The student they were monitoring was in the back seat with three other juveniles.
Officers found a replica Glock semi-automatic handgun with no serial number under the driver’s seat. The illegally-possessed firearm had a loaded magazine inside, according to police.
Two of the juveniles, 16- and 17-year-old boys, were arrested on several weapon violations and booked into the Solano County Juvenile Hall. The driver was cited and released for contributing to a minor.