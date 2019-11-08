Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are assisting Stockton Unified police on a possible “shots fired” call near Edison High School.
Police said so far, they have not located anything.
The gunshots reportedly were heard at Edison High School during the football game against Lincoln of Stockton with 2:35 left in the game. According to Cal-Hi Sports, the game continued after the disturbance.
2:35 left and shots fired outside stadium. Edison PA announcer was phenomenal keeping things as cool as possible. Edison up 35-21 over Lincoln of Stockton. Game going to continue.
— Cal-Hi Sports (@CalHiSports) November 9, 2019
No injuries have been reported.
Edison won the game 35-21.
This is a developing story.