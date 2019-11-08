Comments
NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police arrested two suspects in connection to a double homicide shooting on Wisconsin Avenue Sunday.
Police say the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of Northgate Boulevard and Wisconsin Avenue, resulting in a double homicide.
Through their investigation detectives identified Daniel Robinson, 20, and Anthony Jones, 18, as suspects in the homicide. The pair was arrested earlier this week on homicide charges.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released.