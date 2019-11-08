



Want to know where to go when it comes to yoga in Sacramento?

As luck would have it, there are plenty of popular yoga options to check out in and around Sacramento.

To find the top yoga studios in the area, Hoodline analyzed data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass to identify which studios are the most popular. Read on for the results.

(Bonus: You can try them all out if you’re a member of ClassPass, a monthly fitness membership that provides access to thousands of different studios, gyms and wellness offerings.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Raw Yoga Center

3226 Broadway, Suite A, North Oak Park

photo: RAW Yoga Center/Yelp

Open since 2010, Raw Yoga Center is Sacramento’s favorite yoga studio by the numbers, with 4.8 stars out of 3,714 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 70 reviews on Yelp and 1,923 fans on Facebook.

“Michelle and Romel are local yoga teachers who are committed to creating safe and empowered spaces to share the practice of yoga in their community,” according to the business’s Yelp page.

See what people are saying about the selection of classes at Raw Yoga Center on ClassPass here.

Ritual

2405 21st St., Curtis Park

Also among Sacramento’s favorites is Ritual, with 4.8 stars out of 390 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp and 1,830 fans on Facebook.

“Ritual’s mission is to provide a welcoming, safe and sacred space where those interested in learning and enjoying yoga can experience the gifts of this ancient practice,” explains the business’s ClassPass profile. “They strive to do business in an environmentally responsible manner and work to provide students with inspiration and resources to promote individual and collective well being. Ritual hopes that you meet neighbors, make friends, learn more about yourself and your body and have a great time when you’re here.”

Learn more about the selection of classes at Ritual on ClassPass here.

Yoga Shala

2030 H St., Boulevard Park

photo: Yoga Shala/Yelp

With 4.9 stars out of 5,134 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp and 2,475 fans on Facebook, Yoga Shala has garnered plenty of local fans. Please note, though, that the Facebook fans are spread across the business’s multiple locations. It’s the top yoga studio in the entire Sacramento metro area, according to ClassPass’ rankings.

“At Yoga Shala they are committed to building a community rooted in truth and love as they explore the wisdom of yoga,” states the business’s profile on ClassPass. “The teachers create a space of acceptance and encouragement, promoting personal power and inner peace. Together, you will move to strengthen the unity of body, mind and spirit.”

“Each class offers a creative dynamic series of poses blended together with breath, music and inspiration to create a flow of energy and expression that strengthens your body, eases your mind and touches your spirit,” Yoga Shala notes on its Yelp page.

See what people are saying about the selection of classes at Yoga Shala on ClassPass here.