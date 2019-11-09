  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:00 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    02:30 AMPaid Program
    03:00 AMLARRY KING SPECIAL REPORT
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Nancy Pelosi, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Sacramento Saturday celebrating 100 years since women’s suffrage.

Women were granted the right to vote with the passage of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1920.

On Saturday, Pelosi spoke to a crowd of women saying there’s still work to be done.

“To honor their work, women must vote because when women vote, women win, and when women win, America succeeds,” Pelosi said.

More than half of women who were eligible to vote cast ballots in the last midterms.

Comments

Leave a Reply