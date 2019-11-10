ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The family of an 85-year-old man that was hit and killed in a hit-and-run last week in Elk Grove is calling for the driver to come forward.

Elk Grove police said on Thursday that a red SUV, possibly a Chevy or GMC from the late 1980s to early 2000s, hit and killed 85-year-old Edward Villasenor on Waterman Road.

Villasenor’s family said he was bringing in the trash can from the street when they heard a loud noise coming from out front of their home.

Police said the SUV traveling northbound on Waterman Road veered into the other lane for an unknown reason and hit Villasenor.

The family told CBS13 Villasenor was killed on his 49th wedding anniversary. Villasenor’s wife was diagnosed with dementia in 2016 and he has acted as her caregiver ever since.

The family is now calling for the driver in question to come forward.

“How could you just hit him and not stop? You just kept going,” Debbie Colquitt, Villasenor’s daughter, said. “And, I don’t know. As the days go by, it just feels like this person might not ever be caught.”

Police said that SUV would have moderate to major damage on the front end. Plnyone with information that may lead to an arrest is