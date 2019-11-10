



(CNN/CBS13) — Veterans Day is upon us and plenty of events will be going on around the region to celebrate and salute our country’s heroes.

Here is what’s planned on Monday, November 11, for Veterans Day 2019.

8 a.m.

William Jessup University in Rocklin will be hosting its 11th annual Veterans Day ceremony at 8 a.m. at the flagpole located at the front of the campus. The university police department is hosting in cooperation with the university’s veterans organization.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain is hosting a Veterans Day Rock Star Salute which begins at 8 a.m. The ceremony is an all-day event and includes a complimentary buffet at Fresh Harvest until 2:30 p.m. “To commemorate this special day, guests and employees of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain are invited to sign a Wall of Appreciation thanking the U.S. Armed forces for their service,” the hotel said.

10 a.m.

The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink opened on November 1 and is offering free all-day ice skating for all veterans and active military members with a valid ID. The rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is located on 7th and K streets.

Veterans Day parades will be hosted in multiple locations. Those take place as follows:

9 a.m.

The city of Sacramento’s 9th annual parade kicks off at Capitol Mall at 9 a.m. and will include a special salute to military women of the past, present and future. Street parking is free all day for attendees.

The 19th annual Folsom Veterans Day Parade also starts at 9 a.m. The parade begins on East Bidwell Street near Montrose Drive and will travel westbound on E. Bidwell Street, northbound on Coloma Street, and will proceed to Natoma Street. It will end at Folsom City Lions Park with a ceremony to honor local veterans at the Veterans Memorial.

10:50 a.m.

A parade in Auburn starts at 10:50 a.m. on the corner of Lincoln Way and Cleveland Street. Must check-in by 10 a.m. A special “Celebrating the American Legion Centennial” commemorative medal will be given to the first 700 veterans at the parade. The event will begin with a complimentary breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

11 a.m.

Elk Grove’s 18th annual Veterans Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. at the Elk Grove Shopping Center on Elk Grove Florin Road. All ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. The parade will march south on Elk Grove Florin Road to Elk Grove National Park.

Also, to thank the more than 19 million veterans in the United States, many restaurants and businesses are offering freebies and deals to those who served. Some are even extending their generosity to active military and their family members.

Here are a few of the places to redeem those Veterans Day deals.

But wait! If you’re hoping to get in on these sweet deals, don’t forget to bring a valid military ID or other proof of service. And while all of these places plan to be open on Veterans Day this year, there are many that choose to close for the holiday, so be sure to check before you go.

Restaurants

Chili’s is offering veterans and active military members a free meal from a selection of menu items including Chicken Crispers, Margarita Grilled Chicken and Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas.

Applebee’s also has active and retired military members covered with a free dine-in meal.

Cracker Barrel is serving up a Southern homestyle holiday, thanking veterans with a complimentary Pumpkin Pie Latte or Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. The Old Country Store will also be donating 10% of sales on select rocking chairs to the nonprofit Operation Homefront.

Denny’s is giving the diner vibe to active, non-active and retired military personnel from 5 a.m. to noon with a Build Your Own Grand Slam deal.

At Golden Corral’s Military Appreciation Night, anybody who has served in the military can get a free “thank you” dinner.

O’Charley’s is also offering a free entrée from a limited menu for all veterans and active-duty personnel. The menu includes Chopped Steak, Low Country Shrimp and Peach Chutney Chicken.

IHOP is making sure veterans and active military can enjoy a free red, white and blueberry pancake combo.

Dunkin’ is giving a sweet salute to its customers from the armed forces with a free donut of their choice.

Shopping and Entertainment

Visit Target in-store or online to get a 10% discount. Don’t forget to get your discount coupon from their site, though.

Great Clips will give a free haircut to veterans on this holiday. Don’t need a haircut right now? That’s cool. They’ll also hand out a free haircut card to be used at a later date.

Goodyear Auto Service’s “Free Checks for Vets” program is performing free checks on tires, brakes, alignment, shocks and struts, batteries and wiper blades for active and retired military. Plus, they will provide free tire installation for any tire purchase.

Amazon is giving veterans and active military a year of Amazon Prime for $79 (it’s usually $119).

The National Park Service invites veterans and their families to enjoy free entrance at its more than 400 national parks this Veterans Day. The free entrance does not cover amenity fees for activities such as camping, boat launches or tours.

