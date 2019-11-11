Comments
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are blaming the outage that cut power to more than 2,000 PG&E customers in West Sacramento on a DUI suspect.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on Maple Street, near West Capitol Avenue. Five poles were damaged, one of which needed to be completely replaced.
By Monday morning, roughly 300 people were still without power. All power was restored by early Monday afternoon, ahead of PG&E’s original 5 p.m. estimation.
West Sacramento police say the DUI suspect was arrested after running away from the scene.
The driver’s name has not been released, but police say that person has been booked on DUI charges.