Veterans Day 2019Here's What's Going On For Veterans Day 2019
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Auburn News, Placer County

AUBURN (CBS13) – Authorities say a driver was taken to the hospital after crashing off the road and into a tree near Auburn early Monday morning.

The scene was along Atwood Road.

Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit says they and several other agencies responded to the scene and found a car had crashed into a tree just off the road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but firefighters had to extricate the driver.

That driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

No other information about the driver has been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply