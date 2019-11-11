Comments
AUBURN (CBS13) – Authorities say a driver was taken to the hospital after crashing off the road and into a tree near Auburn early Monday morning.
The scene was along Atwood Road.
Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit says they and several other agencies responded to the scene and found a car had crashed into a tree just off the road.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but firefighters had to extricate the driver.
That driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
No other information about the driver has been released.