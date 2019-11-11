Veterans Day 2019Here's What's Going On For Veterans Day 2019
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Popular Contemporary Christian Music artist Lauren Daigle has added a Sacramento stop to her world tour.

Daigle announced 13 new dates to her first arena tour on Monday. Her recent album, “Look Up Child,” won two Grammy Awards and spawned several top-charting singles.

The artist has sold out 81 performances since that album was released.

Sacramento gets an April 16, 2020 date with Daigle at the Golden 1 Center.

Tickets for the Sacramento show go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 15.

 

