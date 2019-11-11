



NATOMAS (CBS13) — Police are searching for a killer who left a man for dead and another injured at a Natomas intersection.

A chaotic incident late Friday night at the intersection of San Juan and Truxel Road is still under investigation. Police said there was a crash and witnesses heard multiple gunshots.

Radio traffic between police and dispatchers describes a chaotic effort to figure out what was happening, as it was happening Friday night. When officers got to the scene, they found two cars that had crashed. Inside one of the cars was a man shot dead. Police found another victim in the intersection with a gunshot wound.

Mel Gonzalez lives just down the road and said she could see this intersection from her daughter’s bedroom Friday night.

“I heard about six or seven gunshots. At first, I thought it was fireworks and then I heard a car crash,” Gonzalez said.

Police said the two men who were shot crashed into a car that was not involved in the shooting, leaving neighbors with so many questions about what happened and who the suspect or suspects could be.

“My spouse came out and said she heard a few girls laughing as they ran by down the street from the bathroom,” Gonzalez said.

Police have not been able to confirm who was involved. They say revealing too many details could jeopardize their investigation.

In the meantime, Gonzalez said she worries for her family. She has a daughter at Natomas High School right next to where this happened.

“I thought by moving to Natomas we were getting out of that area…and we just bought a house. I don’t know if I want to be in the area now,” she said.