



SANTA ROSA (CBS13) — Santa Rosa brewery Shady Oak Barrel House came under fire last week after releasing a new beer called “F— PG&E.”

The Facebook post announcing the new beer was flooded with many angry comments from users defending PG&E workers who were recently subjected to attacks and open hostility due to the utility’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

Many commenters called for customers to stop patronizing the brewery. Kelly Gattyccuio Hurd called the name tasteless and pathetic.

Laura Shelley-Hillard wrote: “Guess my Family and Friends won’t be trying a beer in Shady Oaks much more tasteful beers and food in other places. To bad PG&E can’t turn the lights off and let you work in the dark….”

On Monday, Shady Oak Barrel House posted a lengthy apology and explanation on their Facebook. It said in part:

“I recently released a beer called “F— PG&E” and it seems it’s upset some people. To those that are upset, I apologize and I would like to take a minute to set the record straight. The name was not intended to go after honest hard-working people that have been and still currently ARE helping our community. It is not to undercut or attack those that have been away from their families in order to serve others in times of recent disasters. The name doesn’t suggest anything remotely like this; however, some people chose to read it this way. The name instead was chosen in some contempt for the corporation itself.” Read the full post here.

The brewery also offered $2 off a beer to any PG&E employee that comes into the taproom with “an honest Yelp, Google, or Facebook review.” Additionally, any customer who does the same will get a dollar off their beer.