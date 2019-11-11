Veterans Day 2019Here's What's Going On For Veterans Day 2019
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:06 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento International Airport, Spirit Airlines

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Spirit Airlines plane landed safely at the Sacramento International Airport after the crew reported smelling fumes in the cockpit Monday night.

An SMF airport spokesperson said the flight took off with crew only just before 10 p.m. but had to turn around for the smell of fumes. The plane was met by fire crews on the tarmac who cleared the plane.

After further inspection, the spokesperson said there was smoke in the cockpit, noting the plane had maintenance issues earlier Monday.

No passengers were on the plane during the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply