SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Spirit Airlines plane landed safely at the Sacramento International Airport after the crew reported smelling fumes in the cockpit Monday night.
An SMF airport spokesperson said the flight took off with crew only just before 10 p.m. but had to turn around for the smell of fumes. The plane was met by fire crews on the tarmac who cleared the plane.
After further inspection, the spokesperson said there was smoke in the cockpit, noting the plane had maintenance issues earlier Monday.
No passengers were on the plane during the incident.