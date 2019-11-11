Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – All of the major retailers will open to shoppers on Thanksgiving Day this year, with JCPenney opening the earliest and Old Navy staying open the longest.
Walmart is the last big retailer to reveal its Black Friday strategy. It will open at 6 pm on Thanksgiving, according to bestblackfriday.com.
Target announced last week its doors will open at 5 pm Thursday, November 28 and stay open until 1 am Black Friday. Target will re-open to shoppers at 7 am Black Friday.
JCPenney will open at 2 pm. Old Navy will open at 3 pm Thanksgiving and not close until 11 pm on Black Friday. Sears, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Best Buy, and Bed Bath and Beyond, will also open on the holiday.
As of November 11, 2019, the stores that will close are:
- Army and Airforce Exchange Service
- AC Moore
- Academy Sports and Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Ann Taylor
- BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Barnes & Noble (open for Black Friday as early as 8 a.m.)
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Burlington Coat Factory (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Costco
- Crate & Barrel (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Fleet Farm
- Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Half-Price Books
- Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- JO-ANN (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Menards
- Neiman Marcus (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Nordstrom
- Office Depot (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- OfficeMax (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- REI (closed on Black Friday, as well)
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- The Container Store
- T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- True Value
The stores that will open are:
- Best Buy (opens at 5 p.m.)
- Bed Bath and Beyond (the first time opening on Thanksgiving)
- CVS
- DSW
- GameStop (opens at 3 p.m.)
- Gordman’s
- JCPenney (opens at 2 p.m.)
- Kmart
- Kohl’s
- Macy’s (most open at 5 p.m.)
- Mattress Firm (not all locations)
- Meijer
- New York & Company (some locations open at 6 p.m., others opening 6 a.m. Black Friday)
- Old Navy (opening at 3 p.m Thanksgiving until 11 p.m. Black Friday)
- Rite-Aid
- Sears (open at 6 p.m.)
- Target (opening at 5 p.m Thanksgiving until 1 a.m. Friday, re-opens at 7 a.m. Black Friday)
- Walgreens
- Walmart (open at 6 p.m.)