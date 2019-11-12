DAVIS (CBS13) – A man suspected of driving drunk was arrested after he rear-ended a UC Davis bus full of students, police say.
The incident happened on Nov. 8 around 7:40 p.m. Davis police say a Unitrans bus was on Russell Boulevard when a driver crashed into it.
Police say the bus was loaded with students, but no injuries were reported.
The driver of the car ran away before officers could get to the scene. However, police say once they started looking he came back and was taken into custody.
Officers noted that the driver showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. A breathalyzer test showed his blood-alcohol level to be over three times the legal limit, police say.
With the bus being full and Russell Boulevard busy with vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic, police say the crash could have been much worse.