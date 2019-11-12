Comments
LODI (CBS13) – Authorities a woman has been arrested after she was found in a rural Lodi home on Monday.
The scene was near Kingdon and Ray roads. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says a man came home on Monday and spotted a woman inside he didn’t recognize.
After calling 911, a canine unit responded and the woman was soon found hiding nearby.
Deputies have identified the woman as Melinda Hofer.
Hofer has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing charges of burglary and a warrant for previous theft charges.