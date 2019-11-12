Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in front of a mobile home near Modesto.
The incident happened just before midnight on Sunday along the 600 block of S. Seventh Street.
According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, deputies found that a 20-year-old man had been shot once in the lower abdomen. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Witnesses weren’t able to give any description about the suspect, deputies say.
No arrests have been made at this point in the investigation.