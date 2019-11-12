LODI (CBS13) – Authorities have identified the man who was involved in a gun battle with an officer in Lodi.
The incident happened back on Nov. 5. Lodi police say, a little after 5 a.m., an officer responded to the 900 block of Industrial Way to investigate a report of shots fired. The first officer who got to the scene found that the suspect was armed with a rifle and handgun.
Police say the suspect and officer then exchanged gunfire.
The suspect was shot multiple times in the gun battle; the officer was unhurt, police say.
Tuesday, Lodi police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Scotts Valley resident Marco Kimo Aquino. He has since been released from the hospital and booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
Aquino is facing charges of attempted murder, assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, two counts of burglary, as well as several other gun and drug offenses.
The officer involved in the gun battle had been with the Lodi Police Department for 17 months.
Police say the incident is still an open investigation.