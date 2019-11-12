DAVIS (CBS13) – Police officers in Davis are asking for the public to help them located a missing man who gets disoriented and may not be able to find his way home.
Richard Allen Wright, 75, is a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He walks with a limp and he may be in danger because he gets disoriented, say police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400.
Below is another photo of Richard (left).
**PLEASE SHARE**
We are looking for your assistance in locating an at risk, missing person . Richard Allen Wright, 75, is a white male, 6'2" and 210 lbs Mr Wright walks with a limp and he may be disoriented. If you have any information at all, please contact DPD at 530-747-5400. pic.twitter.com/LwHoed4zup
— Davis Police (@cityofdavispd) November 12, 2019