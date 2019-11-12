Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento City Council is set to vote on a proposal that would impose a two-hour parking limit on two busy streets near Sacramento State.
Parts of 65th Street and Elvas Avenue are, at the moment, unregulated.
With some new Sacramento State housing developments opening recently, nearby businesses have been complaining about a spike in students parking in the area.
The proposal would impose a two-hour limit from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. along several parts of 65th and Elvas Avenue: from 65th to Folsom Boulevard on Elvas and Elvas to Folsom on 65th Street.
City council will be voting on the proposal at their Tuesday meeting that starts at 2 p.m.