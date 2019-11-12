  • CBS13On Air

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Police in South Lake Tahoe are looking for the person responsible for vandalizing trees near Regan Beach.

City staff learned about the vandalism over the weekend and have been working to see if the trees can be saved. The nine trees sit on city property.

Police Chief Brian Uhler said it’s clear the vandalism was done on purpose, “likely for their own personal gain, and we want to find the person responsible.”

Police are investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call (530) 542-6100 or Secret Witness.

 

 

