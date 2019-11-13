



RIVERBANK (CBS13) — Officers rescued 19 Chihuahuas from a two-bedroom duplex in Riverbank. They said the living conditions were so bad the dogs were taken to the Oakdale Animal Shelter, where they are now available for adoption.

The dogs consist of seven male and 12 female Chihuahuas. They were rescued Tuesday from a home on Kentucky Avenue.

“They’re really friendly. They’re not your typical Taco Bell Chihuahua. They all have fuzzy hair and they’re adorable,” said Oakdale Police Spokesperson Janeen Yates.

Stanislaus County deputies said the dogs range in age from 6 months to about 10 years old and one is pregnant.

“Some of them had too long of nails, some had long fur and some had mange issues,” said Riverbank Police Services Officer Matthew Orr.

On Tuesday Oakdale Animal Control, which contracts with the city of Riverbank, assisted the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office in removing the dogs from the duplex deputies described as “disturbing.”

READ: Search On For Owner Of Dogs That Attacked, Killed Man In Central California

“This is probably one of the worst houses I’ve been to. There were feces caked throughout the house. It smelled of urine. Just things your everyday person is not going to want to live in,” Orr said.

Deputies said the dogs’ owner suffered from mental health issues. They said a family member called authorities for help when they were unable to care for so many animals.

“To have 19 dogs is a lot,” said Orr. “They were in the living room, the kitchen, and the bedrooms.”

According to Riverbank and Oakdale city ordinances, pet owners can only have up to three dogs at their homes. In this case, the owner’s father called Riverbank Police Services to have them come out and pick up the dogs.

ALSO: Vet Tech Volunteers To Care For Young Dog, Helps With Donations For Surgery

“They were later owner-surrendered so now we have the dogs in our custody and we’re looking to get them adopted out to a good home,” said Yates.

On Wednesday, a veterinarian examined the dogs to determine whether they were up to date on their vaccinations. The vet then cleared them for adoption.

“We want to make sure they’re getting a loving home,” said Yates.

Volunteers are now urging people who are interested in adoption to visit the Oakdale Animal Shelter as soon as possible.

“We want to adopt them out to somebody that’s going to be a good companion for them and vise-versa,” said Yates.

The Oakdale Animal Shelter is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.