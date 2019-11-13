AUBURN (CBS13) — An Auburn domestic violence and robbery suspect was detained in Roseville early Wednesday morning after a reported altercation with his girlfriend.
Auburn police say the altercation happened in the area of Sacramento Street and Pacific Avenue Tuesday night around 10 p.m. When officers responded to the scene, they found the female victim alone.
The victim reportedly told police her boyfriend, Joseph Guccione, physically assaulted her, used force to prevent her from leaving the car, took her cell phone and left a mark on her while restraining her. Guccione then left the area on foot.
Officers in Auburn were unable to locate Guccione and sent out a “Be On The Lookout” to surrounding areas. Around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Roseville officers detained Guccione. He was picked up by Auburn officers and booked into the Placer County Jail on charges of robbery, domestic violence, and false imprisonment. He is being held on $125,000 bail.