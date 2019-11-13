Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Singer Camila Cabello is coming to Sacramento next summer.
On Wednesday, the chart-topping artist announced the North American leg of her “Romance” tour, named after her upcoming sophomore album that will be released in December.
December 6. #RomanceIsComing ♥️https://t.co/sIKftJ18xX pic.twitter.com/MqITPr6HY6
— camila (@Camila_Cabello) November 13, 2019
It will be her first-ever headlining arena tour.
Cabello has a date with Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center on Aug. 4, 2020.
Tickets for the Golden 1 Center show go on sale to the general public on Nov. 21.