Filed Under:Camila Cabello, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Singer Camila Cabello is coming to Sacramento next summer.

On Wednesday, the chart-topping artist announced the North American leg of her “Romance” tour, named after her upcoming sophomore album that will be released in December.

It will be her first-ever headlining arena tour.

Cabello has a date with Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center on Aug. 4, 2020.

Tickets for the Golden 1 Center show go on sale to the general public on Nov. 21.

Comments

Leave a Reply