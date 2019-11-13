ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Elk Grove police detained a middle school student Wednesday morning for having a pellet gun on a school bus.
According to the district, approximately 60 middle and high school students were on the bus when the driver was informed a student was in possession and had brandished a pellet gun on the bus.
The driver immediately alerted law enforcement and officers were able to contact and detain the student who was in possession of the pellet gun safely. A district spokesperson said, “appropriate action has been taken” in regard to the student who was detained. The child is a student at T.R. Smedberg Middle School.
No one was injured in the incident and the remaining students on the bus were taken to school safely.
The district said, “weapons of any kind are strictly prohibited at any school or on any school property and we are thankful that no one was injured.”