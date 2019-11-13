Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Harry Styles is coming to Sacramento as part of his new world tour.
The pop star announced his 2020 “Love On Tour” on Wednesday. The tour will be in support of his upcoming album “Fine Line,” which is scheduled to be released on Dec. 13.
LOVE ON TOUR 2020.
American Express and Verified Fan Presales begin Monday, November 18.
Public onsales begin Friday, November 22.https://t.co/TeYOVTjP56 pic.twitter.com/1aQEBRab9Y
— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) November 13, 2019
Each ticket bought online to Styles’ tour dates in the US and Canada will come with a CD copy of “Fine Line.”
Sacramento has a date with Styles on Aug. 27, 2020 at the Golden 1 Center.
Tickets for all tour dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 22.