



PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – The three El Dorado County educators facing felony charges in the death of a special needs student have pleaded not guilty.

Max Benson was a 13-year-old boy with autism. Nearly a year ago, he died after being restrained by staff members at Guiding Hands School in El Dorado Hills.

On Tuesday, the El Dorado County District Attorney announced they would be filing charges against three people school employees.

The three were arraigned in court on Wednesday: former Guiding Hands Executive Director Cindy Keller, Principal Staranne Myers, and teacher Kimberly Wohlwend.

All three were charged with involuntary manslaughter. They have all entered a plea of not guilty in court on Wednesday.

Max’s mother was also at the hearing and left quickly without answering any questions from the media.

The state argues that the amount of force used against the 13-year-old boy was unreasonable and reckless.

The corporation that owned the Guiding Hands School is also facing a manslaughter charge.

