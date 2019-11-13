  • CBS13On Air

NATOMAS (CBS13 — Caltrans announced the northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to Arena Boulevard will be closed this weekend for emergency repair work after wildfire damage.

The culvert underneath the off-ramp was damaged last month during a wildfire, so crews will be replacing it this weekend. A culvert is a structure or tunnel that allows water to flow under a road.

The ramp is scheduled to be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

