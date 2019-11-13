



— An Arkansas paramedic was arrested Monday for allegedly cutting a 1.7-carat diamond ring from a deceased woman’s finger at a hospital and selling it at a pawnshop.

Authorities say Lisa Darlene Glaze, 50, cut off a single marquis cut diamond ring with a gold band from the hand of Gloria Robinson, who had experienced a medical emergency and was transported Oct. 16 to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and later pronounced dead.

After her death, Robinson’s personal effects were given to her sister and her husband, who noted three of Robinson’s rings were missing, The Sentinel-Record reported.

The victim’s sister asked a paramedic, later identified as Glaze, where the rings were and Glaze “did not answer her and walked away,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

Two of the three rings were recovered two days later, but the third remained unaccounted for.

Investigators said Glaze sold the third ring Oct. 24 at Hot Springs Classic Guns and Pawn for $45. The band of the ring had been cut, the affidavit stated.

The victim’s sister and husband identified the ring, retrieved it from the pawnshop and had it appraised. It was reportedly valued at $7,946.63.

Glaze was taken into custody on Monday. She was charged with a felony count of theft by receiving over $5,000 and a misdemeanor count of unlawful transfer of stolen property to a pawnshop. She was released on a $4,500 bond and is scheduled to appear Nov. 26 in Garland County District Court.