



EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Many people are getting their first round of PG&E bills since the October Public Safety Power Shutoffs, and they’re noticing charges they say shouldn’t be there.

Some say they are frustrated with this issue, given all they’ve been through already. Many say they’re seeing charges on their PG&E bill for days when they had no power at all.

“It’s frustrating. It’s very frustrating,” said Shawna Turner, a PG&E customer.

Turner lost power for more than a week in October. She checked the bill for each day she was in the dark and was surprised to find charges for estimated usage on those days.

“I want to know why I’m getting billed. I had no power,” Turner said.

People all over the El Dorado County area have taken to social media, saying they had the same problem.

READ: CPUC Orders Inquiry Into PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs

CBS13 asked PG&E why people have estimated charges on days there was no power. A spokesperson said, “this should not be happening.”

Some people noticed a message on their online account saying online usage data may temporarily reflect estimated, not actual usage. Meantime, Turner tells others to keep a close eye on their next bill.

“Check your bill guys, PG&E is charging us,” she said.

The confusion over billing comes less than a month after the most recent power shutoff during which local businesses suffered big losses and people scrambled to charge medical equipment and other essential devices.

To help alleviate struggles during these shutoffs, PG&E has offered homeowners a $100 credit if they went more than 48 hours without power.

As of Wednesday evening, many people said they have yet to see that credit.