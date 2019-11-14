Comments
MARIN CITY (CBS SF) — Five people have been arrested Thursday in connection with the mass shooting at an Orinda rental home on Halloween, according to authorities.
Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies served search warrants at the apartment complex on the 200 block of Drake Ave. in Marin City.
Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jimmy Lee said the police activity was in connection with the Halloween party shooting at a Airbnb rental in Orinda which left five partygoers dead. Lee originally said one suspect had been arrested; later he announced there had been “multiple arrests.”
More details were expected later Thursday evening.