CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Authorities say a Carmichael area middle school went on precautionary lockdown due to a fight in the parking lot.
The incident happened early Thursday afternoon. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a group of parents were fighting in the John Barrett Middle School parking lot.
Students were being let out as the fight began.
Safety Alert: John Barrett Middle School is currently in a precautionary lockdown. Please do not go to the campus at this time. We will provide updates as soon as they become available.
— San Juan Unified (@SanJuanUnified) November 14, 2019
No weapons were seen, but disturbance prompted authorities to take students back and put the school on precautionary lockdown.
Deputies say there was no threat to students.
It’s unclear exactly what led up to the fight. Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies responded and broke up the fight; one person reported pain in their arm after the disturbance, deputies say. An ambulance was called to the scene.
All students are safe and accounted for, San Juan Unified School District officials say, and the lockdown lasted less than 10 minutes. Students were dismissed in sections.
Deputies are investigating the incident.
not sure if my original comment sent due to swearing, but uhh. I was a kid in the lockdown, it was pretty scary, i’m glad nobody got hurt.