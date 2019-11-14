Comments
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Police are searching for information about a suspect who stole a watch from Macy’s last week.
In a Facebook post, Fairfield Police say the man went into the department store to try on “a very expensive watch.” He walked up to the jewelry counter and spoke with the sales associate, picking out a watch and putting it on his wrist.
He stood for a few seconds admiring the watch on his wrist and then took off running from the store.
If you recognize the man in the video, police ask that you contact them at 707-428-7300 and reference case 19-13342.