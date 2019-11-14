



FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — The discovery of a live grenade had a lot of people talking in Fairfield.

“How do you get those out here?” one woman said.

The explosive device was found behind a 99 Cents Only Store, forcing businesses to evacuate Thursday morning.

“I can’t believe that somebody had a grenade, that’s unbelievable,” a shopper said.

Fairfield police got assistance from the Travis Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal team which helped safely handle the grenade and dispose of it.

“Obviously it’s not one of those things that happens every day,” said Lieutenant Jausiah Jacobsen with the Fairfield Police Department.

CBS13 asked officials at Travis Air Force Base how they know when any explosive device can be safely removed. They told us they first assess the situation, analyze each piece of the device and decide what protective gear is needed for removal.

They say each situation is different and in Thursday’s case, a container was used to safely remove the grenade. Fairfield police are still investigating how the explosive device ended up outside the store.

Shoppers are just happy the device was safely removed.

“You just don’t know what people do these days, people are crazy,” one shopper said.