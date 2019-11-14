  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amador County News

AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — A Sacramento man was arrested in Amador County on Wednesday after deputies discovered he had been driving a stolen truck out of Roseville.

Amador County deputies received reports Wednesday morning of a suspicious man walking to a gas station in Volcano after his vehicle ran out of gas.

Deputies said the man, Roger Don Kenerly, was located at a house in Buckhorn and found to be in possession of a stolen truck from Roseville.

Kenerly was also found to have an active felony warrant in Sacramento County.

Comments

Leave a Reply