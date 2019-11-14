Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man is being called a hero after rescuing several people from flames at a Stockton care home early Thursday morning.
The fire sparked around 1:30 a.m. inside the garage of the home on West Sonora Street, near Yosemite Street.
Clarence Calhoun, who works at the care home, says he was sleeping when he heard a boom outside and sprung into action.
“I heard a boom and I turned around and the garage was going down – and all I thought about was all the elderly people in there,” Calhoun said.
Thanks to Calhoun, everyone made it out safely.
“Clarence did a hell of a job,” one resident said. “[He] told us what to do and we did it.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.