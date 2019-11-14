STOCKTON (CBS13) – An investigation into threats made against Franklin High School in Stockton has resulted in two arrests.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday evening they began investigating a possible shooting threat at the school posted to Instagram. Several agencies – including school district police, the sheriff’s gang unit, a high-tech crimes deputy and Joint Terrorist Task Force deputy – joined in on the investigation.
Investigators have not detailed exactly what was said in the threat, but the San Joaquin County Sheriff said it amounted to threatening to commit a shooting at the school with an AK-47.
Thursday morning, before the start of school, deputies arrested two juveniles.
In a statement from the Stockton Unified School District, officials say the students will be facing disciplinary action by both the school and the juvenile justice system.
Both juveniles are now being held at the San Joaquin County Juvenile Detention Facility.
Officers will be out and highly visible at Franklin High on Thursday.