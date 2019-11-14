



As the deadline approaches for Californians to get their REAL ID, there are millions of residents in California who still don’t have one.

The Real ID Act was passed in 2005, setting new and higher security standards for IDs accepted at airports.

“I’ve heard a couple of airports mention it, but I’m hoping I don’t need it yet,” said one traveler.

Come October 1, 2020, residents without a Real ID will be turned away at TSA checkpoints.

“You’ll get all the kids ready, the whole family, you get to the TSA Agent, you present your driver’s license, and they have to turn you away because it is not Real ID compliant,” TSA Official Ron Mildiner.

The DMV says they’ve made it easy for residents to go online and get a Real ID.

The change is intended to keep Californians’ identities secure.

The main message from the DMV is to get this done sooner rather than later.

Click or swipe here to get started on the process of obtaining your REAL ID.